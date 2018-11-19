ORLANDO, Fla. -- Celebrity chef Wolfgang Puck has opened a brand-new concept in Disney Springs.

Wolfgang Puck Bar & Grill now open

Menu includes pasta, pizza, salads, seafood

Full-service bar serving cocktails, craft beer and wine

Wolfgang Puck Bar & Grill will offer diners a "laid-back Californian" experience.

"We are very excited to be returning to Disney Springs with Bar & Gril concept," Puck said in a statement. "The restaurant is a perfect fit for the area and we look forward to bringing our cuisine to locals and all the visitors to this area as well."

Led by executive chef Michael Tiva, the restaurant features a menu that includes salads, pastas, pizzas, seafood and steak.

For dinner, a variety of platters are offered slow-roasted half chicken, 32-ounce Porterhouse steak for two, grilled sea bass and olive oil-seared red snapper.

The 250-seat restaurant also features a gelato bar and full-service bar serving a selection of cocktails, craft beers and wines. A variety of "grab and go" items like brownie bites, tiramisu and fresh fruit-coconut tapioca will be available.

Wolfgang Puck Bar & Grill is open Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Friday through Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 12 a.m.

The new restaurant is located in Town Center area of Disney Springs, across from Guy Fieri's Chicken Guy.