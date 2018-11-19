ORLANDO, Fla. -- Many Central Florida theme parks and attractions will be offering deals for Black Friday.

RELATED: Visit Orlando to offer Black Friday deals on area attractions

Some of the deals include discounts on tickets, merchandise and hotel stays.

Here's a running list of what the theme parks have to offer. (The list will be updated when new deals are revealed):

DISNEY WORLD

Disney Springs will kick off the holiday shopping season with its "Black Friday Weekend. During this time, several stores and restaurants will offer discounts and other special promotions. Some of the deals include 50 percent off select items at Sperry, 20 percent off items at Alex and Ani, and 20 percents all purchases at Joffrey's Coffee & Tea Company.

For a complete list of participating stores and offers, visit disneyworld.com.

SEAWORLD ORLANDO

SeaWorld Orlando is once again celebrating what it calls Blue Friday, with deals on admission. Deals include a Weekday Ticket for $39.99, discounts on annual passes and buy one, get one 50 percent off all-day dining. The sale ends on November 26.

For more information, visit seaworld.com/orlando.

BUSCH GARDENS TAMPA BAY

Busch Gardens is celebrating its 60th anniversary with a $60 Fun Card.

The Fun Card allows admission to Busch Gardens now through Dec. 31, 2019. There are blockout dates.

The sale ends November 24 at 8 p.m.

Other deals include single-park tickets for $60, two-park tickets for $69.99 and discounts on the VIP Guided Christmas Town Tour.

Those deals end November 26 at 11:59 p.m.

LEGOLAND FLORIDA

The theme park is offering deals that include free extra months on annual passes, 30 percent off hotel and ticket packages and discounts on hotels stays for passholders. The sale starts midnight on November 23. Everyone who registers online will receive an email with links to the offers once the sale begins.

FUN SPOT

The attraction is offering a huge deal on 2019 Season Passes. Now through November 25, the passes are $74.50 each. The pass has no blackout dates and is valid for the rest of the year and all of 2019. It can be used at Fun Spot locations in Orlando, Kissimmee and Atlanta.

For more information, visit fun-spot.com.