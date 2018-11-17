ORLANDO, Fla. -- New details have emerged about several upcoming Disney World projects, including Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge and the Illuminations replacement show.

Disney Parks chairman Bob Chapek shared the updates Saturday during D23's Destination D event.

Chapek announced that Ratatouille ride under construction at Epcot's France pavilion will be called Remy's Ratatouille Adventure. The ride is set to open in time for Disney World's 50th anniversary celebration in 2021.

Also at the France pavilion, a Beauty and the Beast sing-along will be added and play in rotation with Impressions de France. At the Canada pavilion, a new film will be added to the O Canada! attraction.

Chapek also shared that the show replacing IllumiNations will debut in 2020 and feature music from Disney's films, pyrotechnics, floating set pieces and lasers. Once Illuminations ends its 20-year, a limited-time show called Epcot Forever will debut in fall 2019. The interim show will feature classic Epcot music.

Over at Disney's Hollywood Studios, a new nighttime show called Wonderful World of Animation will debut in May. The show will use projection technology to take visitors on "a magical journey through 90s years of Disney animation."

And Mickey and Minnie's Runaway Railway is set to open next year. It's "about one year away," Chapek said.

Chapek also announced the name of the new nature-inspired resort set for the former River Country site. Reflections: A Disney Lakeside Lodge will feature more than 900 rooms and proposed DVC villas.