ORLANDO, Fla. – New concept art has been released for Disney World's upcoming Star Wars hotel.

More Star Wars hotel concept art released

Images show how guests will arrive at the resort

RELATED: Disney reveals names of Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge attractions

The new images show how guests will arrive at the luxury resort to begin their multi-day adventure.

Guest will board a shuttle called a launch pod which will take them to the luxury starship. One of the new images shows how the launch pods will dock with the star ship. The other shows the interior of the pod.

Permits filed earlier this month also reveal the hotel's layout and amenities.

The Star Wars hotel will be located near Disney's Hollywood Studios, Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge is being constructed. The hotel and the land will be "seamlessly connected," Disney has previously said.​