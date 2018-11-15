ORLANDO, Fla. — Disney World is replacing PhotoPass photographers with automated cameras at select character meet-and-greet locations, a Disney spokesperson has confirmed.

Some Disney PhotoPass locations to get automated cameras

Switch expected to happen early next year, spokesperson says

Guests will need to scan MagicBand to get photos

At those locations, guests would have their picture taken by several cameras installed at the spot.

After the photos are taken, guests will be able to view them at a nearby kiosk. They can then scan their MagicBands to capture the photos, just like at ride photo locations.

The automated cameras are expected to begin early next year, according to the Disney spokesperson, with nine locations making the switch.

Locations with the automated cameras include Town Square Theater in the Magic Kingdom and Adventurers Outpost in Disney's Animal Kingdom.

PhotoPass photographers will still be at other locations throughout Disney World.