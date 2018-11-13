ORLANDO, Fla. — A man who had boasted of being banned from Disney parks after unfurling a Trump re-election banner at Magic Kingdom in September has struck again.

Disney World has permanently banned Dion Cini

PREVIOUSLY: Man Hangs Trump Re-Election Banner at Disney's Magic Kingdom

Dion Cini has been permanently banned from Walt Disney World for his latest incident, a Disney spokeswoman told Spectrum News on Tuesday.

He recently held up a "Trump 2020" sign while riding Splash Mountain. The Associated Press reported that it happened last week, and that he also displayed a Keep America Great sign on Expedition Everest.

The Disney spokeswoman said the issue was not about politics but about Cini not following park rules.

"Walt Disney World welcomes all Guests to enjoy our parks; however, demonstrations and the display of signs and banners is not permitted on the premises. We have previously reminded this guest about our rules," Disney said.