ORLANDO, Fla. — A man who had boasted of being banned from Disney parks after unfurling a Trump re-election banner at Magic Kingdom in September has struck again.
- Man holds up 'Trump 2020' sign on Splash Mountain at Disney
- Disney World has permanently banned Dion Cini
- PREVIOUSLY: Man Hangs Trump Re-Election Banner at Disney's Magic Kingdom
Dion Cini has been permanently banned from Walt Disney World for his latest incident, a Disney spokeswoman told Spectrum News on Tuesday.
He recently held up a "Trump 2020" sign while riding Splash Mountain. The Associated Press reported that it happened last week, and that he also displayed a Keep America Great sign on Expedition Everest.
The Disney spokeswoman said the issue was not about politics but about Cini not following park rules.
"Walt Disney World welcomes all Guests to enjoy our parks; however, demonstrations and the display of signs and banners is not permitted on the premises. We have previously reminded this guest about our rules," Disney said.
In September, Cini unfurled a banner above the train station on Main Street, U.S.A. that read, "Re-Elect Donald J. Trump. Keep America Great. 2020." A video posted to social media showed guests cheering and booing. The banner was up for a few minutes before a Disney employee came by to make him take it down.