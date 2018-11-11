ORLANDO, Fla. -- Top companies in the theme-park industry are gathering in Orlando for their annual trade show.

IAAPA Attractions Expo: Nov. 12-16

New rides, attractions, food to be showcased

Theme park companies also make announcements

The International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions Expo kicks off November 12 at the Orange County Convention Center .

About 35,000 people are expected to attend and catch a glimpse of what's new and emerging in the industry.

The IAAPA Attractions Expo allows companies and vendors to show off new rides, food and other technology.

Last year, virtual reality attractions were prominently on display, and the trend is expected to continue this year.

Some of the attractions and technology showcased during the expo could eventually make their way to Florida theme parks such as Disney World, Universal Orlando or SeaWorld.

The expo is also the place where some theme parks make announcements about upcoming attractions. In 2017, SeaWorld unveiled the ride vehicle for its raft ride Infinity Falls, which opened in October. Legoland Florida showed off the headsets for its Great Lego Race virtual reality roller coaster.

The expo is not open to the public.

Spectrum News 13's entertainment reporter Allison Walker Torres and Attractions Insider Ashley Carter will be at the expo this week to bring you all the latest news and announcements.