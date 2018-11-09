ORLANDO, Fla. — Disney World passholders will have another magnet to add to their collection.

A holiday-themed Goofy magnet will be released on November 18 at Epcot.

The magnet, which is available during the park's International Festival of the Holidays, features an image of Goofy on a blue background with snowflakes.

Passholders can pick up the complimentary magnet at Mouse Gear or Port of Entry.

Disney World has offered passholder-exclusive magnets before. Most recently, it offered a Chef Mickey magnet during the Epcot International Food & Wine Festival. This summer, it also offered a Donald Duck magnet.

The Epcot International Festival of the Holidays runs through December 30.