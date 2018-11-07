ORLANDO, Fla. – Nomadic, a California-based virtual reality company, is launching an arcade in Orlando.

The VR arcade, which is set to open at Pointe Orlando this fall, will feature a first-person shooter game titled Arizona Sunshine.

The zombie apocalypse game, which is already popular on in-home VR systems, has been adapted for a location-based experience. This version will combine virtual scenes with physical sets and other environmental effects.

Players will be able roam around the sets as they interact with objects displayed in headsets like trains, elevators or helicopters. They will also be given weapons that have real-life movements.

The new Orlando arcade will be the first for Nomadic. The startup plans to open additional venues in Los Angeles and Las Vegas in 2019.

Nomadic chose Orlando as its first location because of city's reputation for being an attractions capital.

"The Nomadic experience will fit right at home in this city and set the stage for a larger scale expansion in 2019," CEO Doug Griffin said in a news release.

The company also plans to release new experiences in the coming months.

Nomadic's Arizona Sunshine will be similar to other hyper-reality experiences in the Orlando area, like The Void's Star Wars: Secrets of the Empire at Disney Springs.