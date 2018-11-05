ORLANDO, Fla. -- SeaWorld Entertainment continues to bounce back from years of disappointing earnings, reporting gains in both attendance and revenue in the thrid quarter.

SeaWorld reports rising attendance, revenue

Visitation up 9.7 percent in the 3rd quarter

Total revenue up 10.4 percent to $483 million

The Orlando-based company had a total of 8.3 million visitors at its 12 parks, an increase of 9.7 percent, during the busy summer season, according to an earnings report released Monday. Total revenue was up 10.4 percent to $483 million.

SeaWorld reported a net income of $96 million, up from $55 million in the same quarter last year.

For the first nine months of the year, SeaWorld also saw strong results. Visitation was up almost 9 percent, with 1.4. million people entering the parks. Revenue grew by 9.5 percent to $1.09 billion. In the same period last year, revenue was $997.8 million.

Interim CEO John Reilly attributed the company's strong performance to new pricing strategies; positive reception of new rides, attractions, and events; and increased spending in the parks.

In previous years, SeaWorld has struggled with declines in attendance and revenue attributed to backlash following the release of the 2013 documentary "Blackfish."

The company recently opened Infinity Falls , a family-friendly water raft ride, at its Orlando park.

SeaWorld is getting ready to begin its holiday festivities, adding more operating days at its year-round parks.

"We are excited about bringing our guests what we believe is the best holiday season entertainment value in the industry," Reilly said in a statement.

Moving forward, the company plans to open new rides and attraction every year at its parks.

"We are looking forward to the many brand new thrilling experiences coming to our parks next year," Reilly said.

SeaWorld Orlando will soon debut a Sesame Street-themed land in the spring, while Busch Gardens Tampa Bay will open Tigris , a multi-launch coaster.

Another way SeaWorld is working to turn things around is with its new season pass program. The program, which launched last month, features multiple tiers, with admission starting at $9.99 per month.