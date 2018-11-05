ORLANDO, Fla. – Disney World is adding more after-hours events to its lineup, the resort announced Monday.

Three hours in the park after regular hours

Attractions, character meet-and-greets available

Disney After Hours, a special-ticketed event, will soon be offered beyond Magic Kingdom. The event will expand to Disney's Hollywood Studios and Disney's Animal Kingdom.

On designated nights, visitors can spend three hours in the theme park after regular hours. Select attractions will be available as well as character meet-and-greets. Popcorn, ice cream and select beverages are included with the event ticket.

At Magic Kingdom, visitors can experience Haunted Mansion, Jungle Cruise, Pirates of the Caribbean, Space Mountain, Seven Dwarfs Mine Train, and more during the event.

At Hollywood Studios, new attractions will be available, including Slinky Dog Dash and Alien Swirling Saucers. Rockin' Roller Coaster, Tower of Terror, and Toy Story Mania will also be open. Select quick-service dining locations will remain open throughout the night.

Pandora-The World of Avatar and Tree of Life Awakenings will be part of Disney After Hours at Animal Kingdom.

Here's a look at the event nights for each park

Magic Kingdom

Nov. 26

Dec. 3, 10

Jan. 7, 17, 24, 28

Feb. 7, 14, 28

March 7

Disney's Hollywood Studios

Dec. 8, 15 and 22

Jan. 5, 12 and 19

Feb. 2, 9 and 16

March 2, 9, 16, 23, 30

April 6 and 13

Disney's Animal Kingdom

Dec. 4, 12, 18

Jan. 8, 16, 22, 31

Feb. 5, 6, 12, 13, 19, 26

March 5, 20, 27

April 3

Tickets for the after-hours event at Magic Kingdom can be purchased here .

Tickets for the events at Hollywood Studios and Animal Kingdom go on sale November 15. They cost $125 per person if purchased in advance and $129 if purchased the day-of.

Discounts on tickets are available to Disney Vacation Club members and annual passholders.