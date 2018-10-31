ORLANDO, Fla. – Aquaman will soon join the Justice League at Madame Tussauds Orlando.

Aquaman to be added to Madame Tussauds' Justice League exhibt

The wax figure will have its public debut on Dec. 4

The wax figure will be modeled after actor Jason Momoa

The wax figure, which is modeled after actor Jason Momoa, will debut on December 4.

Aquaman will be added to the attraction's "Justice League: A Call for Heroes" exhibit, which debuted in May. The interactive exhibit features wax figures of Henry Cavill, Ben Affleck and Gal Gadot as Superman, Batman and Wonder Woman, respectively.

For the exhibit, Aquaman will be dressed in a new suit designed for the "Aquaman" film, which hits theaters on December 21.

"There is nowhere else in the world where fans can not only see a striking wax figure of Jason Momoa as Aquaman before the film hits theatres, but also take a selfie with the A-lister and actually join him in battle with the Justice League to save the world," Madame Tussauds Orlando general manager James Paulding said in a news release.

For more information about Justice League: A Call for Heroes, visit the Madame Tussauds website.