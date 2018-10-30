WINTER HAVEN, Fla. – Legoland Florida is offering free admission and parking to U.S. veterans and active duty members during the month of November.

Free admission, parking for veterans

Offer available to active duty servicemembers as well

Additional deals available on Veterans Day

The theme park is also offering veterans 50 percent off tickets for up to six guests and a 25 percent discount on overnight stays.

"It's our way of saying thank you to the men and women who have service in the U.S. armed forces," the park said in a news release.

To receive free admission and parking, veterans must present a valid military ID or proof of veteran status at the theme park ticket window and parking toll plaza on the day of their visit.

To book an overnight stay, veterans should visit legoland.com/veterans.

Legoland Florida will offer additional deals to veterans on Veterans Day. On November 11, veterans can receive a 10 percent discount on merchandise and food, a free second photo with purchase of a first photo, and two plays for the price of one on skills games.

The theme park offers free admission to active duty U.S. service members all year long.

More information about the deals for service member can be found at the Legoland Florida website.