ORLANDO, Fla. -- Universal Orlando has filed site development plans with Orange County for its upcoming expansion.

Plans call for roadways, drainage and parking

541-acre site could be used for a new theme park

The documents titled "Universal Boulevard PD/ DP3 Infrastructure DP" lay out plans for 541.5 acres of land just south of West Sand Lake Road.

The plans show the layout for a series of roadways, including interchanges that would encompass the area. The documents also mention 5,069 spaces of "provided parking" and 100 acres of asphalt area.

The plans also include large empty areas that could be used for a number of things, including a new theme park.

In July, Universal's parent company Comcast, confirmed that it was looking into adding another "gate." Gate is industry terminology for a theme park.

"In terms of a new gate in Florida, we are looking at it," NBCUniveral CEO Steve Burke said.

Of course, Universal has not officially said what it plans to build on the land, but it has a few options.

The land could be the future home of Super Nintendo World. A similar land is currently under construction at Universal Studios Japan, with plans to open in 2020. Universal Orlando could also be planning to use the area for attractions based on DreamWorks Animation franchises.

The new development plans come as Universal adds new attractions and accommodations.

Universal Orlando is currently building its 4,000-room Endless Summer Resort on the former site of Wet 'n Wild. The first phase of the resort, Surfside Inn and Suites, is set to open next summer. The second phase, Dockside Inn and Suites, will open in 2020.

This summer, Universal debuted its Aventura Hotel.

Next spring, a new Harry Potter-themed roller coaster will debut at Universal's Islands of Adventure.