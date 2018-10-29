ORLANDO, Fla. – Disney World is offering discounted three- and four-day tickets for Florida residents.

The tickets, which include the Park Hopper option, start at $71 per day and $59 per day, respectively.

Visitors will be able to visit Magic Kingdom, Epcot, Disney's Hollywood Studios and Disney's Animal Kingdom on the same day.

To take advantage of the Park Hopper option, the tickets must be purchased by December 16.

Florida residents will need to show proof of residency a park ticket window before use.