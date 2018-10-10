ORLANDO, Florida -- It will soon be time to ring in the new year.

New Year's Eve events set for Universal Orlando

Eve, a 21 and up party, returns to CityWalk

Universal Studios Florida will have party zones, live music

Universal Orlando on Tuesday revealed details about its New Year's Eve festivities.

EVE, the resort's 21 and up party, returns to Universal CityWalk. The separately-ticketed event features food, live entertainment, access to the CityWalk clubs, a large outdoor dance floor and a midnight pyrotechnics display.

Tickets for the event, which are now on sale, start at $109.99 per person.

Over at Universal Studios Florida, Music Plaza Stage and the Central Park areas will transform into party zones. The festivities will include live music and character meet-and-greets.

There will also be a performance of Universal's new lagoon show, Cinematic Celebration, as well as a pyrotechnic display at midnight.

New Year's Eve activities at Universal Studios Florida are included with theme park admission.