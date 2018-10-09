ORLANDO, Florida – A preview of the upcoming film The Nutcracker and the Four Realms is now showing at Disney's Hollywood Studios.

Nutcracker preview playing at Disney's Hollywood Studios

12-minute clip shown at Walt Disney Presents

Film set to arrive in theaters on November 2

The 12-minute sneak peek is located inside Walt Disney Presents and features a special introduction by star Mackenzie Foy, who plays Clara in the film.

Inspired by E.T.A. Hoffmann's classic story, The Nutcracker and the Four Realms follows Clara as she searching for a special key. After following a golden thread given to her at Drosselmeyer's (Morgan Freeman) annual holiday party, Clara finds herself in a mysterious parallel world.

The film also stars Keira Knightley, Helen Mirren, Jack Whitehall, Richard Grant, Jayden Fowora-Knight, and Misty Copeland.

The preview is also playing in the Sunset Showcase Theater at Disney California Adventure park.

"The Nutcracker and the Four Realms" arrives in theaters November 2.