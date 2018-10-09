ORLANDO, Florida – A preview of the upcoming film The Nutcracker and the Four Realms is now showing at Disney's Hollywood Studios.
- Nutcracker preview playing at Disney's Hollywood Studios
- 12-minute clip shown at Walt Disney Presents
- Film set to arrive in theaters on November 2
The 12-minute sneak peek is located inside Walt Disney Presents and features a special introduction by star Mackenzie Foy, who plays Clara in the film.
Inspired by E.T.A. Hoffmann's classic story, The Nutcracker and the Four Realms follows Clara as she searching for a special key. After following a golden thread given to her at Drosselmeyer's (Morgan Freeman) annual holiday party, Clara finds herself in a mysterious parallel world.
The film also stars Keira Knightley, Helen Mirren, Jack Whitehall, Richard Grant, Jayden Fowora-Knight, and Misty Copeland.
The preview is also playing in the Sunset Showcase Theater at Disney California Adventure park.
"The Nutcracker and the Four Realms" arrives in theaters November 2.
Attractions Insider is your all-in-one source for everything Florida theme parks.
Get news, deals, specials, photo galleries, video and more on our Attractions Insider page. Also sign up for attractions text alerts and subscribe to our email newsletter, Theme Park Roundup, to get up-to-the-minute attractions news delivered to your inbox or mobile device.