ORLANDO, Fla. -- Universal Orlando is offering a new deal on its annual passes.

Up to 6 months free on new annual passes

Current passholders are also eligible when renewing

Passes must be purchased or activated by April 4

Now through April 4, those purchasing two-park and three-park seasonal and annual passes can get up to six months free. Seasonal and power passes come with an extra three months. Preferred and premier passes come with an extra six months.

Universal's two-park passes allow access to Universal Studios Florida and Islands of Adventure. The three-park pass adds Volcano Bay into the mix.

Blockout dates still apply to seasonal, power and preferred passes.

The deal has also been extended to current annual passholders who renew by April 4.

Universal annual passes cost between $269.99 and $683.99.​

More information about the limited-time deal can be found on Universal Orlando's website.