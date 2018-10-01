ORLANDO, Fla. -- Rafiki's Planet Watch at Disney Animal Kingdom is set to close later this month.

However, according to Disney, the closure will be temporary.

The attraction is now expected to reopen to visitors in spring 2019, a Disney spokeswoman confirmed.

Rafiki's Planet Watch includes the Conservation Station, a petting zoo and a outdoor trail.

Visitors can access the area by boarding the Wildlife Express Train in the Africa section of the park.

The last day for the public to visit the area will be Oct. 20. During the temporary closure, the area will only be accessible to members of Disney's animal care team.

Disney has not shared what changes will be made to the area during the closure.