ORLANDO, Fla. -- Rafiki's Planet Watch at Disney Animal Kingdom is set to close later this month.
- Rafiki's Planet Watch will be closed temporarily
- The last day for the public to visit the area is Oct. 20
- The area is expected to reopen in spring 2019
However, according to Disney, the closure will be temporary.
The attraction is now expected to reopen to visitors in spring 2019, a Disney spokeswoman confirmed.
Rafiki's Planet Watch includes the Conservation Station, a petting zoo and a outdoor trail.
Visitors can access the area by boarding the Wildlife Express Train in the Africa section of the park.
The last day for the public to visit the area will be Oct. 20. During the temporary closure, the area will only be accessible to members of Disney's animal care team.
Disney has not shared what changes will be made to the area during the closure.
Attractions Insider is your all-in-one source for everything Florida theme parks.
Get news, deals, specials, photo galleries, video and more on our Attractions Insider page. Also sign up for attractions text alerts and subscribe to our email newsletter, Theme Park Roundup, to get up-to-the-minute attractions news delivered to your inbox or mobile device.