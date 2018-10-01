ORLANDO, Fla. -- Universal Orlando is getting a brand-new Harry Potter-themed roller coaster in 2019.

Artwork revealed for new Harry Potter coaster

The ride is expected to open next year

Not many details have been released

Artwork released by Pottermore on Monday provides an exclusive first look at the newest addition coming to The Wizard World of Harry Potter.

JUST IN: A poster has been released for the new #HarryPotter attraction coming to Universal Orlando in 2019. More details will be shared early next year. Who's ready to ride? pic.twitter.com/fI2qq0H7SI — Ashley Carter (@AshleyLCarter1) October 1, 2018

The poster shows on of the coaster's track rising above a forest with Hogwarts Castle in the background.

"A magical new adventure is coming in 2019," the poster reads.

The "highly-themed" coaster is being built at the former site of Dragon Challenge in the Hogsmeade area of Islands of Adventure. Universal is promising the ride will immerse visitors in an all-new adventure.

The coaster will "combine a new level of storytelling with an action-packed adventure...and a few surprises along the way," Universal said in a blog post last year.

More details about the ride are expected to be released early next year.

The new coaster will join other Wizard World of Harry Potter attractions, including Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey, Flight of the Hippogriff, Hogwarts Express and Harry Potter and the Escape from Gringotts.​