ORLANDO, Fla. — Disney World has added more names to its list of narrators for this year's Candlelight Processional.
- More narrators revealed for Candlelight Processional
- Alfonso Ribeiro, Helen Hunt to appear
- The holiday event runs Nov. 22-Dec. 30
New additions include Alfonso Ribeiro, Oscar-winning actress Helen Hunt, Auli'l Cravalho (voice of "Moana") and Bart Millard (lead singer of MercyMe).
They join previously-announced narrators Whoopi Goldberg, Neil Patrick, Jodi Benson and Gary Sinise.
The Candlelight Processional is one of the most popular holiday offerings at Disney World. Celebrity narrators read the biblical Christmas story and are accompanied by a 50-piece orchestra and mass choir.
The event begins on Thanksgiving this year and runs through Dec. 30. Narrators for Nov. 28-Dec. 2 have not yet been announced.
The Candlelight Processional lineup, which is subject to change, is as follows:
Nov. 22 — Nov. 23: Chita Rivera
Nov. 24 — Nov. 25: Helen Hunt
Nov. 26 — Nov. 27: Alfonso Ribeiro
Nov. 28 — Dec. 2: TBD
Dec. 3 — Dec. 6: Neil Patrick Harris
Dec. 7 — Dec. 9: Whoopi Goldberg
Dec. 10 — Dec. 12: Bart Millard
Dec. 13 — Dec. 14: Blair Underwood
Dec. 15 — Dec. 17: Gary Sinise
Dec. 21 — Dec. 23: Auli'l Cravalho
Dec. 24 — Dec. 25: Edward James Olmos
Dec. 26 — Dec. 27: Jodi Benson
Dec. 28 — Dec. 30: Cal Ripken Jr.
Attractions Insider is your all-in-one source for everything Florida theme parks.
Get news, deals, specials, photo galleries, video and more on our Attractions Insider page. Also sign up for attractions text alerts and subscribe to our email newsletter, Theme Park Roundup, to get up-to-the-minute attractions news delivered to your inbox or mobile device.