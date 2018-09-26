ORLANDO, Fla. — Disney World has added more names to its list of narrators for this year's Candlelight Processional.

More narrators revealed for Candlelight Processional

Alfonso Ribeiro, Helen Hunt to appear

The holiday event runs Nov. 22-Dec. 30

New additions include Alfonso Ribeiro, Oscar-winning actress Helen Hunt, Auli'l Cravalho (voice of "Moana") and Bart Millard (lead singer of MercyMe).

They join previously-announced narrators Whoopi Goldberg, Neil Patrick, Jodi Benson and Gary Sinise.

The Candlelight Processional is one of the most popular holiday offerings at Disney World. Celebrity narrators read the biblical Christmas story and are accompanied by a 50-piece orchestra and mass choir.

The event begins on Thanksgiving this year and runs through Dec. 30. Narrators for Nov. 28-Dec. 2 have not yet been announced.

The Candlelight Processional lineup, which is subject to change, is as follows:

Nov. 22 — Nov. 23: Chita Rivera

Nov. 24 — Nov. 25: Helen Hunt

Nov. 26 — Nov. 27: Alfonso Ribeiro

Nov. 28 — Dec. 2: TBD

Dec. 3 — Dec. 6: Neil Patrick Harris

Dec. 7 — Dec. 9: Whoopi Goldberg

Dec. 10 — Dec. 12: Bart Millard

Dec. 13 — Dec. 14: Blair Underwood

Dec. 15 — Dec. 17: Gary Sinise

Dec. 21 — Dec. 23: Auli'l Cravalho

Dec. 24 — Dec. 25: Edward James Olmos

Dec. 26 — Dec. 27: Jodi Benson

Dec. 28 — Dec. 30: Cal Ripken Jr.​