LOS ANGELES, Calif. -- Universal added a "Stranger Things" haunted house to this year's Halloween Horror Nights.

'Stranger Things' cast visits HHN house in Hollywood

Scenes from the first season of the show recreated

Universal Orlando also has a "Stranger Things" house

The house features scenes recreated from the first season of the hit Netflix TV series.

The house has proven to be a favorite at Universal Studios Florida. But there's also a version at Universal Studios Hollywood, which welcomed a few special guests earlier this month.

"Stranger Things" stars Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Sadie Sink and Priah Ferguson all ventured through the house.

Universal released video of their "terrifying" experience. And their reactions are priceless.

At one point, Caleb who plays Lucas, is so startled by a Demogorgan that he falls to the ground.

As for the show, season 3 of "Stranger Things" is currently in production. Fans will have to wait until next summer for new episodes.

Halloween Horror Nights runs select nights through Nov. 3 in both Hollywood and Orlando.

For more information, visit halloweenhorrornights.com .​