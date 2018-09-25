Leaked images show plans for new SeaWorld attractions

ORLANDO, Fla. -- Images showing plans for several new SeaWorld attractions have leaked online.

The images, which a SeaWorld spokesman confirmed to be real, include a roller coaster for the company's Orlando theme park.

An image titled "SWO 2020," includes concept art for a launch coaster tentatively planned for May 2020. The ride would have "airtime and banked turns" and inversions. The coaster would possibly reach speeds of 55 mph and require a rider height of at least 48 inches.

A location for the attraction was only listed as "TBD."

Other leaked images included plans for a "high thrill hybrid wooden coaster" at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay and a roller coaster for San Antonio in 2020.

Earlier this month, Busch Gardens announced plans to add two new rides to its roster. The first is a multi-launch coaster called Tigris, which is set to open in 2019. The other is a "revamping" of the Gwazi wooden coaster for 2020. The leaked plans for the "hybrid wooden coaster" could be Gwazi's replacement.

In recent years, SeaWorld has shifted priorities to opening new attractions and wildlife conservation efforts.

"We've made a commitment to have a new attraction, event or experience in each of our parks every year," spokesman Travis Claytor said in an email.

Claytor would not confirm any details included in the plans.

The company's Orlando park will open a Sesame Street-themed land next spring. The new land will feature new rides, a daily parade and play areas. In July, permits were filed for a new water attraction at Aquatica Orlando. The project called "AQO Project 2019" did include any other details about the ride.

SeaWorld Orlando will hold a special media event on Oct. 4 to share a "sneak peek" at what's coming in 2019. The theme park has yet to open its newest attraction, Infinity Falls, which was originally set to debut in the summer.