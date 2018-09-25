ORLANDO, Fla. -- Rafiki's Planet Watch will close to the public next month, according to Disney World.

Rafiki's Planet Watch closing to the public

Area will remain open to Disney's animal care team

Last day for guests is Oct. 20

The Animal Kingdom attraction will remain open to cast members working behind-the-scenes as part of Disney's animal care team.

The area will be unavailable to guests after Oct. 20.

To reach Rafiki's Planet Watch, guests board a trail at the Wildlife Express station in the Africa area of the park. Along the way, they can catch glimpses of the areas where the animals are kept at night as well as Kilimanjaro Safaris.

The area also features the Conservation Station (which includes indoor exhibits), a petting zoo and an outdoor discovery trail.

It's unclear if any replacement attractions are planned for the public.