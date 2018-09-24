ST. LOUIS, Mo. -- Would you be willing to spend 30 hours inside a coffin for $300?

Six Flags park in Missouri offering the 'Coffin Challenge'

6 people to be chosen to try it in 'slightly used' coffins

They'll earn $300 if they can stay in it for 30 hours

Six Flags St. Louis hopes so.

The amusement park is offering the "Coffin Challenge," in which six people will be chosen to stay in "slightly-used" coffins.

The 30-hour challenge will start at 1 p.m. Oct. 13 and end at 7 p.m. Oct. 14.

Participants will be given one bathroom break every hour as well as food and snacks. Anyone who leaves their coffin for any reason, except during designated breaks, will be eliminated from the contest.

In addition to the $300, the winner will receive two 2019 Gold Season Passes, a Fright Fest package that includes two VIP haunted house passes and a ticket to ride the Freak Train for Freaks Unleased.

Oh, and the winner will also get to keep their coffin.

The contest is part of the amusement park's Fright Fest.