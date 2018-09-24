ORLANDO, Fla. -- A man visiting Disney's Magic Kingdom on Sunday decided to make a political statement by hanging a banner promoting the re-election of President Donald Trump.

The large banner appeared above the entryway to the train station on Main Street, U.S.A. and read, "Re-Elect Donald J. Trump. Keep America Great. 2020."

A video posted to Facebook shows guests watching from below. Some cheered while others booed.

Well. That’s definitely something you don’t see every day. Good lord. pic.twitter.com/Q23pl7NMbp — WDWFanBoys (@WDWFanBoys) September 23, 2018

The banner was up for only just over a minute before a Disney World cast member arrived to make the man take it down.

No word yet on what course of action Disney took following the incident.

Regardless of politics, Disney World has rules regarding what activities are not allowed in its parks. Prohibited activities include "unauthorized events, demonstrations or speeches, or the usage of any flag, banner or sign for commercial purposes, or to incite a crowd."

A Disney representative has not returned a Spectrum News 13 request for comment.