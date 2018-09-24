ORLANDO, Fla. -- Walt Disney World is changing its ticket pricing structure and offering a new online planning tool to where those purchases can be made, the resort announced Monday.

Multi-day ticket prices to vary, depending on day

Disney World also launching new online planning tool

Starting Oct. 16, multi-day tickets to Disney World theme parks will have different prices depending on when you go. In the past, single-day tickets were subjected to tiered-pricing.

With the change, admission to Magic Kingdom will cost the same as Epcot, Disney's Hollywood Studios and Disney's Animal Kingdom. For the last few years, admission to Magic Kingdom included a premium.

Single-day tickets will range from $109 to $129, depending on the day.

To purchase tickets, users visiting disneyworld.com will be able to access a new platform that will include ticket prices, park overviews and travel tips and more.

Users can select the dates of their visit via an interactive calendar. The calendar will show the total price as well as when the tickets can be used.

Users can also choose "flexible" tickets if they don't want to commit to specific dates. However, they will cost a little more.

The interactive calendar will also show the lowest-priced days.