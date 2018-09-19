ORLANDO, Fla. -- Disney's Animal Kingdom is adding a new behind-the-scenes animal tour this fall.

"Up Close with Rhinos" will begin on Nov. 1, Disney World announced Wednesday.

The 60-minute guided tour will take visitors behind-the-scenes to see how Disney's animal team cares for the white rhinos on Kilimanjaro Safaris.

Visitors will also learn what Disney does to help save rhinos, which are among the most endangered animals in the world.

The Disney Conservation Fund has provided more than $2 million to support rhino conservation efforts worldwide.

The new tour will cost $40 per person, and each participant must be at least 4 years old.

Those interested in the tour, can begin making reservations on Sept. 22, which is World Rhino Day.

Animal Kingdom offers other up-close animal experience, including one featuring elephants.