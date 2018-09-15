ORLANDO, Fla. -- SeaWorld Orlando and Busch Gardens Tampa Bay are offering a ticket deal to residents in states impacted by Hurricane Florence.

BOGO ticket deal for Hurricane Florence evacuees

Tickets must be purchased at SeaWorld Orlando, Busch Gardens Tampa

Deal only available to North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia residents

The theme parks are offering evacuees one free single-day ticket with the purchase of a single-day ticket.

"Floridians understand the uncertainty and anxiety that comes with severe storms, so we sympathize with our northern neighbors during this time," said John Reilly, interim CEO of SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment, in a statement. "We're pleased to offer a way for displaced families to make the best of a tough situation and spend a day together."

The deal is only available to North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia residents.

A single-day ticket to SeaWorld Orlando costs $99, while a single-day ticket at Busch Gardens Tampa costs $104.99.

Tickets can only be purchased at the ticket windows at the parks. A valid photo ID must be presented at the time of purchase.

The tickets must be used by Sept. 21. And there's a limit of six purchased tickets per person.