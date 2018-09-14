ORLANDO, Fla. -- Halloween Spooktacular returns to SeaWorld Orlando later this month.

The annual event will take place every weekend from Sept. 22 to Oct. 28.

Spooktacular, which is included with park admission, features a variety of activities such as trick-or-treating in the park, a Halloween dance party a stage show, and meet-and-greets with characters from Sesame Street.

On event days, children between the ages of 3 and 9 will receive free admission with the purchase of an adult single-day ticket, SeaWorld said in a news release.

