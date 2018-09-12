ORLANDO, Fla. -- From waffles to french fries to Long Island Iced Teas, Universal Orlando will offer some sinfully sweet treats in conjunction with Halloween Horror Nights this year.

'Stranger Things'-themed dishes offered at Universal Orlando

Meals, desserts are part of Halloween Horror Nights

Voodoo Doughnut at CityWalk also offering special doughnut

The new treats for Universal's annual Halloween event, which starts Friday night, take inspiration from this year's scary attractions.

For instance, an array of treats incorporates waffles and is tied to the Netflix series "Stranger Things," which is one of several themed haunted houses this year. There are five different waffle treats, all using round, Eggo-like waffles, including the Triple Decker Extravaganza, which has peanut butter pieces.

There are also Christmas Tree Light Cupcakes, with candy pieces surrounding the frosting like Christmas lights.

Meanwhile, Benny's Burgers, named after the diner in Season 1 of "Stranger Things," will serve up sandwiches and fries in the New York area of the park.

Other goodies include the return of pizza fries at KidZone Pizza Company, the Fiery Onion Ring Burger at Mel's Drive-In and "Waffles & Syrup" and "Candy Corn" non-alcoholic drinks.

Also, Voodoo Doughnut at Universal CityWalk will sell a Halloween Horror Nights Tombstone doughnut. It's a yeast-raised doughnut with raspberry Bavarian cream, cookie crumble dirt and green grass sprinkles.

Get more information about Halloween Horror Nights and the treats that will be available on the Universal Parks blog.