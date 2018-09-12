TAMPA, Fla. -- Busch Gardens will bring a new coaster to its Tampa park in 2019, and it's all about the tiger.

Tigris will open in Spring 2019 at Busch Gardens

Will be tallest launch coaster in Florida

Gwazi also getting a revamp for 2020

Tigris will open in the former Tidal Wave attraction spot in the spring.

Busch Gardens says the coaster will be the tallest launch coaster in Florida, with a maximum height of 150 feet. It's still not the tallest overall coaster in Florida. That distinction goes to Tigris' older sister SheiKra, at 200 feet.

OPEN SPRING 2019: Tigris brings a new level of excitement as Florida's tallest launch coaster. Riders will race along over 1,800 ft of steel track designed to mimic the fascinating agility of the world’s largest & most powerful cat–the tiger. #TakeOnTigris https://t.co/5hzVL2ZW1a pic.twitter.com/WIXyBCG2TE — Busch Gardens Tampa Bay (@BuschGardens) September 12, 2018

The coaster will propel guests through a number of different ride elements, including multiple launches, backward and forward propulsion, an inverted heartline roll and looping twists -- across 1,800 feet of track.

The maximum speed for the coaster is 62 mph.

The park also announced it would be revamping Gwazi, the currently-closed wooden coaster, for 2020. Park officials wouldn't give any details, except to say guests should "hold on to their seats."

