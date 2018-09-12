TAMPA, Fla. -- Busch Gardens will bring a new coaster to its Tampa park in 2019, and it's all about the tiger.
- Tigris will open in Spring 2019 at Busch Gardens
- Will be tallest launch coaster in Florida
- Gwazi also getting a revamp for 2020
Tigris will open in the former Tidal Wave attraction spot in the spring.
Busch Gardens says the coaster will be the tallest launch coaster in Florida, with a maximum height of 150 feet. It's still not the tallest overall coaster in Florida. That distinction goes to Tigris' older sister SheiKra, at 200 feet.
The maximum speed for the coaster is 62 mph.
The park also announced it would be revamping Gwazi, the currently-closed wooden coaster, for 2020. Park officials wouldn't give any details, except to say guests should "hold on to their seats."
This is a developing story. Check back for the latest.
