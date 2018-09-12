ORLANDO, Fla. — A second virtual-reality attraction is coming to Disney Springs.

VR attraction offers 'hyper-reality experience'

'Ralph Breaks VR' expected to debut sometime this fall

It's based on new Disney movie 'Ralph Breaks the Internet'

" Ralph Breaks VR " will be based on the upcoming Disney Animation Studios film "Ralph Breaks the Internet," a post on the Disney Parks blog said Wednesday.

The attraction is described as a "multi-sensory" "hyper-reality experience" that will allows users to explore the internet and online gaming in a "Wreck-It Ralph"-themed world, accompanied by characters Wreck-It Ralph and Vanellope.

"Ralph Breaks VR" follows Disney Springs' first VR attraction, " Star Wars: Secrets of the Empire ," created by ILMxLAB and The Void.

The movie opens in theaters Nov. 21. Disney didn't release an exact launch date for "Ralph Breaks VR" but said it would open sometime this fall.