ORLANDO, Fla. -- Universal Orlando is changing the dates for next year's Rock the Universe event.
- Rock the Universe to return to Universal in 2019
- New dates are February 1-2
- Musical acts include Skillet, Lecrae and Crowder
The two-day, Christian music festival will return in Feb. 1-2, Universal announced Monday.
Musical artists set to perform include Skillet, Lecrae, Bethel Music, Matthew West, Colton Dixon and Crowder. A full lineup will be released at a later date, Universal said.
In addition to the concerts, attendees can enjoy autograph sessions, a candle-lighting ceremony on Saturday and a worship service on Sunday.
The event will now take place before Universal's Mardi Gras celebration which begins Feb. 9.
For more information about Rock the Universe, click here.
