The two-day, Christian music festival will return in Feb. 1-2, Universal announced Monday.

Musical artists set to perform include Skillet, Lecrae, Bethel Music, Matthew West, Colton Dixon and Crowder. A full lineup will be released at a later date, Universal said.

In addition to the concerts, attendees can enjoy autograph sessions, a candle-lighting ceremony on Saturday and a worship service on Sunday.

The event will now take place before Universal's Mardi Gras celebration which begins Feb. 9.

