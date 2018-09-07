ORLANDO, Fla. — Disney World has rolled out a new support service just for annual passholders.

Passholders can ask questions via phone number, chat, email

It's the latest service Disney has offered to passholders

The service, titled V.I.PASSHOLDER Support, includes a dedicated phone line, email support and an online chat. With V.I.PASSHOLDER Support, passholders can ask questions about their passes, passholder benefits and other issues.

Passholders can call 407-WDW-PASS (407-939-7277) between 7 a.m. and 11 p.m. ET each day. The online chat is available during the same hours.

To send an email, passholders can fill out a form found here .

V.I.PASSHOLDER Support is the latest perk Disney World has offered to passholders.

Previously, the resort introduced dedicated entrances for passholders at Magic Kingdom, Epcot, Disney's Hollywood Studios and Disney's Animal Kingdom.