ORLANDO, Fla. — Disney World has rolled out a new support service just for annual passholders.
The service, titled V.I.PASSHOLDER Support, includes a dedicated phone line, email support and an online chat. With V.I.PASSHOLDER Support, passholders can ask questions about their passes, passholder benefits and other issues.
Passholders can call 407-WDW-PASS (407-939-7277) between 7 a.m. and 11 p.m. ET each day. The online chat is available during the same hours.
To send an email, passholders can fill out a form found here.
V.I.PASSHOLDER Support is the latest perk Disney World has offered to passholders.
Previously, the resort introduced dedicated entrances for passholders at Magic Kingdom, Epcot, Disney's Hollywood Studios and Disney's Animal Kingdom.
This summer, Disney announced special after-hours events just for passholders called V.I.PASSHOLDER Nights. The first one was held at Magic Kingdom on Aug. 5.
