ORLANDO, Fla. -- Spaceship Earth was closed Sunday at Epcot after a water leak.

Spaceship Earth temporarily closes due to leak

Water seen dripping from bottom of the attraction

Disney plans to reopen the attraction "soon"

The leak started inside the Disney World attraction and made its way outside, according to a Disney spokesperson.

Water could be seen dripping from the bottom of the geosphere, with puddles forming near the standby queue.

It's unclear what caused the leak.

Disney said it's working to reopen the attraction soon.