ORLANDO, Fla. -- Universal Orlando is offering a special ticket deal to active duty and retired military members.
- Universal offering ticket deal for military members
- 4-day ticket for the price of a 1-day ticket
- Tickets can be used through Dec. 31
Service members can purchase a four-day ticket for the price of a one-day ticket.
The tickets offered during the promotion are only available at ITT, Leisure Travel Service offices or the Shades of Green Resort in Orlando, according to Universal. Service members must present valid identification.
Tickets can be used now through Dec. 31, according to Universal.
For more information about the military deal, visit universalorlando.com/military.
Universal recently announced a special ticket deal just for Florida residents, which includes a two-park, four-day ticket for less than $42 per day.
Attractions Insider is your all-in-one source for everything Florida theme parks.
Get news, deals, specials, photo galleries, video and more on our Attractions Insider page. Also sign up for attractions text alerts and subscribe to our email newsletter, Theme Park Roundup, to get up-to-the-minute attractions news delivered to your inbox or mobile device.