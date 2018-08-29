ORLANDO, Fla. -- Universal Orlando is offering a special ticket deal to active duty and retired military members.

The tickets offered during the promotion are only available at ITT, Leisure Travel Service offices or the Shades of Green Resort in Orlando, according to Universal. Service members must present valid identification.

For more information about the military deal, visit universalorlando.com/military .