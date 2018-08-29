ORLANDO, Fla. -- MegaCon, the largest fan convention in the Southeast, is gearing up for another edition in Tampa.

MegaCon Tampa Bay set for Sept. 21-23

Orlando fans can catch a ride to the event this year

Motorcoach bus will drop off attendees at the Tampa Convention Center

MegaCon Tampa Bay will be held Sept. 21-23 at the Tampa Convention Center.

The weekend-long event will feature celebrity guests, panels, a Harry Potter escape room, a costume contest, Star Wars-theme activities and more.

Fans in the Orlando area who plan to attend the convention can catch a ride on a charter bus that will them to the Tampa event.

The MegaCon Express costs $20 for roundtrip service on Saturday and Sunday. Attendees can also purchase a bus ticket along with a single day admission to the convention.

The bus will pick up from Coliseum of Comics on Millenia Plaza Way in Orlando and drop off at the Tampa Convention Center.

All seats must be reserved in advance.

For more information about the express bus service, click here.