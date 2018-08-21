ORLANDO, Fla. -- Universal Orlando has revealed the final haunted house for this year's Halloween Horror Nights.

Final haunted house revealed for HHN 28

ScaryTales: Deadly Ever After to feature twisted fairytales

Additional HHN event nights added to the schedule

"ScaryTales: Deadly Ever After" comes from the minds of Universal's creative team.

In the original house, visitors will be faced with twisted versions of classic fairytales.

Here's how Universal describes ScaryTales:

The Wicked Witch of the West has seized control of the fairytale realm and is tormenting treasured storybook characters in alternate storylines. Visitors will encounter evil versions of Hansel and Gretel, Humpty Dumpty and more.

The news comes a day after Universal announced the "Horrors of Blumhouse" haunted house.

Halloween Horror Nights will feature a record 10 houses this year, including "Stranger Things," "Trick 'r Treat," "Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers" and "Poltergeist."

In addition to the final house, Universal also announced two additional dates for the Halloween event.

Visitors will also be able to enjoy the scares on Sept. 19 and Sept. 26.

Halloween Horror Nights runs select nights from Sept. 14 through Nov. 3.

For more information, visit orlando.halloweenhorrornights.com.