ORLANDO, Fla. -- Passholders can collect two complimentary items during the 2018 edition of the Epcot International Food & Wine Festival.

The first item, a Chef Mickey magnet, will be available on the first day of the festival. It can be picked up at the Festival Center.

On their fourth visit to the festival, passholders can pick up an exclusive cutting board. It features an image of Chef Mickey and the words "passholder" on it.

The cutting board can also be picked up at the Festival Center.

Passholders will need their annual pass and a photo ID to pick up the gifts.

Only one magnet and one cutting board will be given per passholder.

The Epcot International Food & Wine Festival runs Aug. 30 through Nov. 12.