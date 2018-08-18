ORLANDO, Fla. -- Universal Orlando is offering another deal just for Florida residents.

Universal Orlando ticket deal for Florida residents

2-park, 4-day tickets for less than $42 per day

No blockout dates, must be purchased online

For a limited time, Floridians can purchase a four-day ticket for less than $42 per day.

The tickets allow access to Universal Studios Florida and Universal's Islands of Adventure. They can be used any four days and do not have to be used consecutively.

The tickets do not have blockout dates.

The deal is only valid with a promo code from specially-marked cups at participating Burger King restaurants.

Tickets must be purchased by Sept. 9 and must be used by Dec. 21.

For more information, click here.