ORLANDO, Fla. -- Universal will close one of the oldest attractions at Islands of Adventure next month.

Universal confirmed to Spectrum News Networks Friday that it the "Eighth Voyage of Sindbad" would perform its last shows on Sept. 15.

A Universal spokesperson would not, however, give a reason as to why the attraction was closing.

"As we continue to evolve our entertainment offerings, we will share updates along the way," the spokesperson said.

"Sindbad" is one of the first attractions to open at Islands of Adventure, in "The Lost Continent" island. The attraction is billed as a live swashbuckling adventure in which the hero Sindbad tries to rescue the Princess Amoura from the evil witch Miseria.

The Universal website trumpets the show's explosions, sword fights and a "dramatic finale."