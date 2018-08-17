ORLANDO, Fla. -- The movie theater at Universal Orlando's CityWalk complex is changing hands.

Cinemark to take over CityWalk movie theater

Theater will close Sept. 14, reopen as Universal Cinemark Sept. 15

Cinemark planning months-long remodeling

AMC is leaving the theater in September, and Cinemark is taking over management.

Universal announced the news on its blog Friday.

The movie theater will close all day Friday, Sept. 14 and reopen as Universal Cinemark at CityWalk on Saturday, Sept. 15.

However, remodeling at the theater will take place over several months.

Universal says Cinemark will install its reclining Cinemark Luxury Loungers in all 20 auditoriums. The big theater (which AMC bills as an IMAX theater) will be converted to a Cinemark XD auditorium instead, with wall-to-wall screens, and custom surround sound.