ORLANDO, Fla. -- SeaWorld's Aquatica will debut a Latin-themed event this September.

Dubbed Fiesta Aquatica, the monthlong event will feature Latin-inspired music and food as well as beach games for the whole family.

Latin-inspired cuisine will be available at specialty food stations throughout the park. Menu items include pinchos with pigeon peas, arepas, empanadas, bacalaitos and fish tacos.

Specialty menu items will also be available at Waterstone Grill, Mango Market and Ke're's Bar.

A live DJ will perform on the water park's beach every Saturday and Sunday in September.

Fiesta Aquatica is included with theme park admission.

For more information, visit aquatica.com/orlando.