ORLANDO, Fla. -- Michael Myers is returning to this year's Halloween Horror Nights, Universal announced Tuesday.

Michael Myers haunted house set for HHN

The house will be inspired by the 4th film in the horror franchise

Universal is planning to have 10 haunted houses this year

A haunted house based on "Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers" will feature scenes from the 1988 film. Visitors will be transported to the town of Haddonfield, Illinois, where Michael has escaped the mental hospital.

In the haunted house, visitors will see scenes from the film, including Smith's Grove Sanitarium and Penny's Gas Station and Diner. Characters from the film such as psychiatrist Dr. Loomis will also make appearances as Michael enacts his revenge.

"Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers" joins previously announced houses including "Stranger Things," "Trick 'r' Treat" and "Poltergeist." Universal also has a slew of original haunted houses on tap such as Carnival Graveyard: Rust in Pieces, Dead Exposure: Patient Zero, Slaughter Sinema and Seeds of Extinction.

Halloween Horror Nights runs select nights Sept. 14 through Nov. 3.

For more information, visit orlando.halloweenhorrornights.com.