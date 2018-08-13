ORLANDO, Fla. -- Universal Orlando has revealed the dates for its 2019 Mardi Gras celebration.

Mardi Gras returns Feb. 9-April 4

Event includes nightly parade, Cajun-style cuisine, concerts

Concert lineup to be revealed in coming months

The event will held each night at Universal Studios Florida from Feb. 9 through April 4.

Mardi Gras features a nightly parade, street performers, Cajun-style cuisine and performances from top artists on select nights.

Universal plans to reveal the lineup for the concert series in the coming months.

Mardi Gras activities are include with regular theme park admission or an annual pass.

For more information, visit universalorlando.com.