ORLANDO, Fla. -- It's heeeeeere -- Universal Orlando's latest reveal for a Halloween Horror Nights themed haunted house harkens back to an iconic 1980s movie terror.

The 1982 supernatural film "Poltergeist" will be the inspiration for one of the haunted houses for this year's popular Halloween event , the resort said Thursday.

The movie, about a California family who lives in a home haunted by evil ghosts, was made famous by the phrase, "They're heeeeeeeeeeeere," uttered by family daughter Carol Anne as she watches a television transmitting static.

The Poltergeist house announcement was made just a day after Universal announced a post-apocalyptic-themed house called " Seeds of Extinction ," in which predatory plants have wiped out the human race.

This year's Halloween Horror Nights will feature 10 haunted houses. Other houses include themes based on "Stranger Things," "Dead Exposure: Patient Zero," "Trick 'r Treat," "Slaughter Sinema" and " Carnival Graveyard: Rust in Pieces ."

The event runs select nights from Sept. 14 to Nov. 3.