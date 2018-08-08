ORLANDO, Fla. -- Universal Orlando on Wednesday revealed another original haunted house for Halloween Horror Nights.

Seeds of Extinction new original house

Features predatory plants that have wiped out humans

HHN 28: Sept. 14 through Nov. 3

Seeds of Extinction takes place in a post-apocalyptic world where overgrown plants have become predatory creatures that have wiped out the human race.

"The virulent growth has swept across the planet, covering everything and choking out civilization with moment, creating a tableau of what once was," Universal describes in a blog post. "What appears to be a lush and green graveyard hides the most terrifying and hungry of meat eaters."

Seeds of Extinction is one of 10 haunted houses planned for this year's Halloween event.

It will join previously announced houses "Stranger Things," Dead Exposure: Patient Zero," Trick 'r Treat," Slaughter Sinema and Carnival Graveyard: Rust in Pieces.

Halloween Horror Nights runs select nights Sept. 14 through Nov. 3.