ORLANDO, Fla. -- Universal Orlando is treating passholders to a few extra deals this month.

Passholder Appreciation Days returns to Universal

Extra deals for passholders Aug. 13 through Sept. 30

Passholder night on Aug. 26, extra hours at Universal Studios Florida

The resort will hold a passholder night at Universal Studios Florida on Aug. 26.

From 8.p.m. to midnight, the theme park will be open just for passholders. No registration is required, according to Universal, but passholders will need to check in when they arrive.

The special night is part of Universal's Passholder Appreciation Days promotion, with runs from Aug. 13 to Sept. 30.

The promotion includes other deals such as early access to Universal Studios and Universal's Islands of Adventure. Power and seasonal passholders can take advantage of the perk on select dates.

Universal is also offering discounts on 2-park Universal Express passes and hotel stays.

For more information, visit Universal Orlando's website.