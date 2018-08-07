NATIONWIDE -- SeaWorld Entertainment is cutting 125 jobs across the company, it confirmed Tuesday.

The news comes just one day after the Orlando-based theme park operator reported both attendance and revenue growth in the second quarter .

The layoffs are part of a company-wide restructuring program to position the company for "continued growth and financial success," a SeaWorld spokesperson said in a statement.

"For those employees who will be impacted by this restructure, we are offering severance benefits and transition assistance," the statement went on to say.

In its earnings report Monday, SeaWorld mentioned it was looking at ways to make $50 million worth of cuts.

The last round of cuts at the company happened in October, when SeaWorld eliminated 350 positions in an effore to reduce costs.

Earlier this year, Joel Manby stepped down as CEO of the company. John Reilly has been serving as interim CEO.

SeaWorld has struggled with waning revenue and attendance in the wake of the release of the 2013 documentary "Blackfish."

In recent years, the company has focused on increasing conservation efforts and putting new attractions in its parks.